Unofficial results in Poplarville runoff

After the runoff election was delayed three weeks due to the threat of a hurricane, Poplarville voters turned out in high numbers Tuesday to cast their ballots to decide who will fill the empty seat on the Board of Aldermen.

In the unofficial vote count, Daniel H. Brown earned 204 votes in the runoff election against Jacob Cochran, who earned 114 votes. There were two write in votes for Bobby Nestle and 12 affidavits that must be processed.

By 5 p.m., 225 voters had already cast their ballots.

The winner of the race will finish the term of Tony Smith, who resigned in the summer after he was appointed to the Mississippi Parole Board.

The race initially included five candidates before going to a runoff election. Election day for the runoff was postponed in mid-September when the city of Poplarville was expecting to see severe weather from Hurricane Sally.