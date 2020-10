Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

The National Weather Service has extended the tornado watch for four local counties, including Pearl River County and Hancock County until midnight. The statement is below. TORNADO WATCH 502 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI HARRISON IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK JACKSON PEARL RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, CROSSROADS, DIAMONDHEAD, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, MCNEIL, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, ST. MARTIN, AND WAVELAND.