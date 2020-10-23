Sales tax collections fluctuating during pandemic

Picayune’s sales tax revenue decreased in August, while Poplarville’s increased when compared to the month prior.

The city of Picayune received $430,608 in sales tax diversions in October from the state for August’s sales, a decrease from the $452,655 the city received for sales tax collected in July. Still, the city received more in diversions than in the same month of 2019, when it received $401,435 from the state for August’s sales.

The city of Poplarville received $91,823 in sales tax diversions for sales made in August. This is an increase both from the same month of 2019, when it received $88,855 and from the sales tax diversions for sales made in July, $88,383.

Across the state, cities received $40.2 million in sales tax diversions for August’s sales, an increase from the same month of the previous year when cities received $38.4 million.

Mississippi’s most populous city, Jackson, received approximately $9,000 less in sales tax diversions than in the same month of 2019. For both years, Jackson received approximately $2.4 million in sales tax diversions for sales made in the month of August.