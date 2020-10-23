Sales tax collections fluctuating during pandemic
Picayune’s sales tax revenue decreased in August, while Poplarville’s increased when compared to the month prior.
The city of Picayune received $430,608 in sales tax diversions in October from the state for August’s sales, a decrease from the $452,655 the city received for sales tax collected in July. Still, the city received more in diversions than in the same month of 2019, when it received $401,435 from the state for August’s sales.
The city of Poplarville received $91,823 in sales tax diversions for sales made in August. This is an increase both from the same month of 2019, when it received $88,855 and from the sales tax diversions for sales made in July, $88,383.
Across the state, cities received $40.2 million in sales tax diversions for August’s sales, an increase from the same month of the previous year when cities received $38.4 million.
Mississippi’s most populous city, Jackson, received approximately $9,000 less in sales tax diversions than in the same month of 2019. For both years, Jackson received approximately $2.4 million in sales tax diversions for sales made in the month of August.
Fire department to get new software
The Poplarville Fire Department is getting updated software that will make it easier to apply for grant funding at no... read more