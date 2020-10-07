October 2, 2020

Funeral service will be held, Saturday Oct.10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in New Welcome Baptist Church, MS, for Mrs. Rose Mae Taylor, age 88, of Poplarville, MS, who died Oct. 2, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS, at Forrest

General Hospital.

Rev. M.J. Galloway will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of Poplarville, she was a homemaker, a member of the New Welcome Baptist Church, served on Mission 1, and Mission No. 2, Sunday School Class No. 1.

Survivors include 6 daughters, Nadine Johnson (Curtis), Gloistine Travis (Norman), Bernette Ducre, all of Poplarville, MS, Dana Smith, Addie Loper, both of Bogalusa, LA,Valisa Gilton (David) Picayune, MS; 3 sons, Joe Nathon Taylor, Rodney Taylor, both of Poplarville, MS, Charles Mark Taylor (Lorraine) of Slidell, LA; 1 brother, James Henry (Delores) of Poplarville, MS; 24 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends, a devoted care taker Jenifer Gallaway.

Preceded in death by her husband Lester Nathan Taylor, and parents Robert and Addie Henry; 1 grandson, Henry Taylor; 1 granddaughter, Lacresha Loper; 2 sisters, Mary Goodman, Fay Peters; 4 brothers, Robert James Henry, Clinton Henry, Johnnie Henry, James Irish Henry.

Walk-thru viewing Sat., Oct. 10, 2020, from 11 am. until 1 p.m. at Newton Chapel Baptist Church, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.