October 4, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Roger Howard Swanton, age 72, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, will be held at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Point Pleasant, NJ, he served as a Cryptologic Technician in the US Navy for 24 years, retiring with honorable service as a Chief Petty Officer. Following military service, Roger retired after 15 years as a Civilian Contractor for the US Naval Research Laboratory at John C. Stennis Space Center. Roger was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Swanton and Vivian Ervin Delaney.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Violeta Potot Swanton; his children, Joseph (Abbigail) Swanton, Thomas (Autumn) Swanton, Eleanor (Matthew) Crist, and Robin (William) Quina; and 7 grandchildren.

Obituary and Register Book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.