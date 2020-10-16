Robert E. Stanton and Sylvia D. Stanton

Robert E. Stanton, age 88, passed away on April 17, 2020. Sylvia D. Stanton, age 84, followed her husband, Robert, in death on April 28, 2020. They are now resting in eternal peace together after 67 years of marriage.

Robert was born February 11, 1932 in Chicago, IL. Sylvia was born on September 21, 1935. They are survived by their loving six children: Robert D. Stanton (Denise), Sylvia S. Black (W Grant, Jr. deceased), Barbara S. Rice (Joseph,III). Including 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sylvia is also survived by her brother, Dr. Clifton Doucet, her niece Pam D. Ciko (Deceased) (Wayne) and nephew Clifton Doucet, III (Lisa).

Robert was an Air Force veteran. He was a retired air traffic controller and was involved in Rotary Club for over 50 years. Robert was honored to serve as the District Governor of Rotary District 6840 Picayune. He was the first and only District Governor for Picayune. Robert was involved in the Catholic Church from an early age which he continued until his death.

Sylvia was a well-known artist and had works in several national galleries. She was a member of Allied Artist in New York, New Orleans Art Association, Pearl River Arts Association, and Slidell Art League. Sylvia enjoyed introducing others to the joy of painting up until her death. Sylvia also enjoyed researching her family history and was conferred the title of Countess DeMiron upon its discovery in the family line. Sylvia was a founding member of Le Cotillion in Slidell, LA.

The family is having a small service on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune, MS and their remains will be interred immediately following in a private family burial in the family mausoleum in Thibodaux, LA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence.