PRC school board adds new changes to school reopening plan

The Pearl River School District’s Board of Trustees held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting last Thursday evening to discuss an amended plan for the reopening of schools and other district business.

Director of Instruction and Professional Development Dr. Stacy Baudoin informed the board that the Mississippi Department of Education has decided to move forward with assessments during the 2020-2021 school year, even with some students attending classes virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Baudoin said this was important for several reasons.

The assessments help the district understand where its students are in relation to progress and developmental milestones.

With schools shutting down early last year and the implementation of virtual learning means the assessments will help determine how the students’ education is progressing.

Dr. Baudoin said it’s also important because the data from those assessments is used by educators to come up with curriculum plans and helps teachers understand what works and doesn’t work.

Following Dr. Baudoin’s presentation, PRCSD Director of Technology Tara White came before the board to speak about virtual learning and the students who chose that education route for the first nine weeks.

Approximately 23 percent of the student population chose virtual learning prior to the start of the school year.

However, as case numbers stabilized, and district families saw the safety protocols in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, several students began asking if they could return to in-person instruction.

The Board altered the district’s reopening plan last month to allow students currently engaged in the online learning route to return to the classroom for the second nine weeks, when originally the policy had stated those students would have to wait until the second semester.

To determine the interest level of students taking online classes who want to return, a survey was sent out to all of the virtual learning students, and 45 percent of those students applied to return to a traditional classroom setting.

This means only about 13 percent of the student body will remain in virtual learning.

The influx of students could have an impact on attendance, which in turn would affect state funding.

However, Lumpkin said discussions are underway to determine if the funding policies need to be altered given the lower number of students in classrooms this year, either because they’ve chosen the virtual learning route, have transitioned to home schooling or are staying home due to COVID-19 symptoms.

In other matters, the board discussed the changes to the district’s reopening plan.

The alteration stated, “Student field trips will be reviewed and approved by the superintendent on an individual basis. The teacher/sponsor of the field trip must present a request in writing to the superintendent along with a plan for limiting exposure for students/faculty participating in the field trip.”

The change was made because several extra curricular organizations are now qualifying for regional and state competitions that would require them to travel, so Superintendent Alan Lumpkin wanted to make sure students still had those opportunities while keeping them safe from COVID-19.

The Board approved the changes to the reopening plan unanimously.