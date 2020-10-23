Photo Gallery: Log truck overturns in Poplarville
NO INJURIES: A truck carrying logs turned sideways while making a left hand turn onto Highway 26 from Highway 53 in Poplarville Tuesday night. The driver was fine, said Police Chief Danny Collier. It was shortly after 11 p.m. before the logs were cleared from the road.
You Might Like
Photo Gallery: Railroad maintenance
Norfolk Southern Railroad worked on rail crossings south of Picayune on Thursday. The railroad crew will start work on crossings... read more