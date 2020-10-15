October 8, 2020

Patricia Ann Ybarzabal LaHoste Nunez Cassagne was born January 31,1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late William and Anais Ybarzabal. She passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 8, 2020. She was lovingly known as Patsy to most.

She devoted most of her life to Chalmette Bicycle Store, the business started in 1963 by her parents. She was loved and respected by all who met her. She always had a smile on her face and words of kindness or advice for all who crossed paths with her. Patsy’s presence will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Joseph Cassagne; her devoted son, Ronny LaHoste Jr. (Tammy); her stepchildren, Ernest Nunez III (Patrick), Keith Nunez (Jane), Connie Miller (Ray), Tammy Pittman (Wayne), Sheldon Cassagne (Janna), Danielle Fury (Craig), and Craig Cassagne (Rachel); and Robin Burns, sister of Ronny LaHoste Jr.; most beloved sister of Catherine Y. Serpas (the late Donald), Melanie Y. Koons (Barney), and Mary Y. Foster (Bunny); special sister-in-law of Judy LaHoste Lombas, Gwendolyn LaHoste Noonan, Lance and Donna Cassagne, Mike and Sally Cassagne, Johnny Cassagne, Jordan and Brande Cassagne, and Paulette Cassagne; proud grandmother of Amanda LaHoste (Mike), Alexis Delaune (R.J.), Sheldon Cassagne Jr., Jaide Adamo (John), Gabriella Cassagne, Dylan Fury, Ashley Ferguson, Peyton Fury, Colter and Juliana Cassagne; great-grandmother of Milania and Malieya Kok, Aiden Delaune (due February 2021), Kaeden and Cohen Boswell, Jett Fury, and Noah Adamo.

Preceded in death by her beloved brother, William Ybarzabal Jr. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Patsy’s legacy of love and kindness will forever live on in all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2320 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.