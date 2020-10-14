October 9, 2020

Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Proverb 3:5

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at noon at New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Anchor Lake Road, Carriere, MS 39426. Walk-Thru Visitations will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church.

Pastor K. Martin Thomas will officiate at the services assisted by Pastor George Tillman.

Orangie Lee Jones Smith, was born March 3, 1940, to the late John Allen Jones and Estella Jones, in Paulding, MS, but later moved to Carriere, MS.

A native of Carriere, MS, Orangie worked most of her life until retiring in 2001, from B&W Services at Stennis Space Center. In her time, she enjoyed reading her bible, watching Family Feud and her “westerns.” Orangie enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of New Hebron Baptist Church, where she served as an Usher and member of Senior Mission.

On the morning of October 9, 2020, the Angel of Peace appeared to give her, her final rest, at her home in Carriere, MS.

Orangie was proceeded in death by both her mother and father; her loving husband of 55 years, Lester Smith; 4 sisters, her twin Ethel Lee Robinson, Eunice Combest, Annie Henderson, and Maggie Buckley; 4 brothers, Hayes Jones, David Jones, and John Jones, Jr. and Charlie Buckley; and her Honorary mother, Vurdee Jones;

She leaves to cherish her memories; six children, James (Paulette) Smith, William “Bill” Smith, Janice Ulmer, all of Carriere, MS, Cyrus Smith, Barbara (Steve) Young both of Purvis, MS and Terrance Smith of Hattiesburg, MS; two grandchildren she raised as her own, Latrice Smith and Colondra Osborn; three sisters, Cathy Massey of Staten Island, NY, Charlene (Marvin) Arnold, Alberta Parker, both of Picayune, MS; two brothers, Roger (Shirley) Jones of New Orleans, LA, Greg Jones, Sr. of Brooklyn, NY; A special sister, Mildred Fowler; brother-in-law, Jerry Combest; special “daughter” Tammy Lloyd, and special “brother” George Tillman; eighteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Your wings were ready, our hearts were not. Go ahead and take your rest.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.