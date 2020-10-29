Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Major damage at a local dealership has been reported and another school district has decided to close Thursday after Hurricane Zeta passed through Pearl River County.

Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero reports that major damage occurred at Paw Paw’s Camper City. While a damage assessment is still ongoing, Pinero said no other damage has been reported at this time.

He did say that trees are down throughout the city, and a number of power outages have been reported and there are instances of downed power lines.

Picayune School District will be closed on Thursday, with classes set to resume on Friday, according to a statement from Assistant Superintendent Walt Esslinger issued Wednesday night.

Pearl River Central School District and Poplarville School District announced Wednesday morning that they would be closed on Thursday and have classes resume on Friday.