Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day cancelled

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day set for this Saturday was cancelled on Monday and is expected to be rescheduled in November. A new date for the event has not been picked yet.

The event was cancelled from its original date because the company providing transportation of the hazardous waste cancelled, said Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head. He said he believed the weather forecast contributed to the cancellation. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Pearl River County on Thursday and hurricane conditions are possible on Friday.

“You definitely don’t want to be hauling that type of material in inclement weather,” said Head.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day gives county residents an annual opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste such as all purpose cleaners, motor oil and old electronics. Approximately 150 residents came to the 2019 disposal day.

The event is sponsored by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.