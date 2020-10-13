Highland Parkway to close Wednesday

A short section of Highland Parkway will be closed again Wednesday so that the Mississippi Department of Transportation can continue work on the Highway 11 expansion.

The section of Highland Parkway near the intersection of Highway 11 will be closed Wednesday to pour curb and gutter, said MDOT Engineer Dexter Childs. Highland Parkway should be reopened by the end of the day.

On Monday Lakeshore Drive was closed so that MDOT could patch a trench that was opened to lay pipe across the side of the road.

Asphalt paving on the east side of Highway 11 is planned for mid-November. Paving is one of the last components that needs to be completed on the east side of the Highway before traffic can be shifted. MDOT plans to shift traffic to the east side and begin work on the west side of Highway 11 at the end of November.

Over half of the curb and gutter work along the east side of Highway 11 has been completed, said Childs. Work to dress up areas behind the curb and install grass has begun.

All of the traffic signal pole foundations have been poured at the Lakeshore Drive intersection and some have been poured at the Highland Parkway intersection. None have been poured at the Highway 43 intersection yet.