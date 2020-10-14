October 10, 2020

Gretta V. Ponticelli of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 83 in the comfort of her home.

Gretta moved to Carriere, Mississippi from Hammond, Louisiana June 2006.

She is survived by one son, Steven Michael Ponticelli; one sister, Alicia Kornick; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Ponticelli, Jr.; parents, Vance J. LaCour and Alicia Plauche LaCour; two sons, Ralph A. Ponticelli and Vance Ponticelli; one brother, Larry LaCour; one sister, Jenette LaCour Sinclair.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

