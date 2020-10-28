Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta
Elected officials within Picayune and Poplarville issued proclamations of emergency in response to the expected landfall of Hurricane Zeta Wednesday afternoon.
Picayune’s City Council made that declaration Wednesday morning, while Poplarville did the same Tuesday evening.
City Hall in Poplarville will close at noon, while municipal offices in Picayune will be closed all day Wednesday.
Sand bags are available in Picayune. According to a statement posted on the city of Picayune’s Facebook page, “Filled sandbags will be issued at 309 Stephens St. (City barn) between the hours of 8 am until 330 pm Wednesday, October 28th. (10 bag limit per City Resident)
Leola Jordan Park at 903 East Canal
First Pentecostal Church 123 Kendrick Lane
J P Johnson Park 403 Rosa St.
Mildred Mitchell Park 1901 Danial Rd.
Vacant Lot on Pinewood Drive
Students within the Poplarville School District will be released early. Students riding buses will be released at 12:05, while students who arrive at school via car will be released at 12:10.
Studnets at Pearl River County School District will be released at the following times.
