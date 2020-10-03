Funding breast cancer treatment through fundraisers

Local organizations will once again hold fundraisers to support breast cancer patients and provide breast cancer screenings, but this year those events will be virtual due to the pandemic.

Puttin’ on the Pink

Organizers of Puttin’ on the Pink will be unable to have the typical annual gala this year, so fundraising efforts are moving online. During October, Puttin’ on the Pink will hold a raffle for a trip to the Smokey Mountains, sell T-shirts and auction items through the organization’s Facebook page.

“All of the funds that we raise stay in Pearl River County,” said Abbie Turnage with Puttin’ on the Pink.

The funds are used to provide screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs for people who are uninsured or unable to afford treatment.

“This year alone we have given out 100 free screening mammograms, so that’s a pretty significant number for our county,” she said.

That does not include the diagnostic testing that Puttin’ on the Pink has supported. The organization also provides gas vouchers to people who are in treatment for breast cancer to help them travel to treatment.

“Our gala is our main fundraiser so it is going to be a different year for us because we haven’t gotten that, but we still have gotten a lot of support from our local businesses and we want to thank them for that,” said Turnage.

Throughout October the foundation will use social media to bring awareness to breast cancer and the importance of screenings.

Anyone with questions can contact Puttin’ on the Pink through its Facebook page or call Turnage at 601-358-9535. Anyone interested in mailing a donation can send it to P.O. Box 875, Picayune, MS, 39466.

Paint the Town Pink

Paint the Town Pink has also turned to Facebook auctions for fundraising.

Paint the Town Pink will be auctioning items on the social media site until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The first item, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses donated by Poplarville Eye Clinic, has already gone online, said Tara Rouse, Chair of the Health and Physical Education Department and Director of the Wellness Center at Pearl River Community College.

To bid on items, individuals need to join the Paint the Town Pink group page on Facebook and click “join” on the event page.

The organization is still collecting donations of items, but is not asking for money sponsorships this year, due to the financial strain the pandemic has placed on many businesses.

Paint the Town Pink will also be selling t-shirts from last year’s event for $15.

“We don’t want to just not do anything this year and the online auction is a great way to continue to help women battling breast cancer,” said Rouse.

All proceeds from Paint the Town Pink go to local individuals battling breast cancer. The organization has a committee of people who look for local breast cancer patients who need help with their medical expenses.

“Of course, we want to get knowledge out there for people to get their screenings, that they need to go and have their mammograms, get pap smears on a regular basis to catch any kind of cancer early. If you catch it early, there are treatments that can save your life,” said Rouse.

Paint the Town Pink is hosted by Poplarville Rotary Club, the Women’s Club of Poplarville, the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home and Pearl River Community College.