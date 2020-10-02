Setpember 29, 2020

Estelle Williams, 90, of Poplarville (Juniper Grove Community), passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Williams was born December 4, 1929 in Poplarville to Oscar and Bernettie Smith. She was retired from the State of Mississippi. She was an active and faithful member of Juniper Grove Baptist Church and served longtime as their pianist.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jake Williams; three siblings, Virginia Ladner, Charles Smith, and O.C. Smith.

Family members include two children, Dionne (Susan) Williams, Deadra (Kevin) Neary; one sister, Mattie Lou Shill; two grandchildren, Natalie (Kris) Findley, Tony (Ali) Williams; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Findley and Anna Mills Findley.

Graveside funeral services were held at Juniper Grove Cemetery (289 Juniper Grove Road, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family received friends thirty minutes prior to the service, Friday at the cemetery.

