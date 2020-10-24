Dawsey to retire, new police chief to be announced soon

The City of Picayune will soon have a new police chief after Police Chief Bryan Dawsey steps down next month.

City Manager Jim Luke confirmed that Dawsey announced his intent to retire, which is officially set for Nov. 29, after more than 35 years of service. Luke is still interviewing candidates for Dawsey’s replacement, but plans to appoint a new police chief in time to swear that person in at the Picayune City Council meeting on Nov. 3.

“I’d just like to express my deep gratitude to the police chief we’ve had,” said Luke. “He’s been police chief I think about nine years. We appreciate his dedication and the professional way he’s conducted the department for these nine years. He is now the longest police chief in city history.”

Dawsey did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Luke plans to have a two week transition period between the new chief and the current police chief in November. He has interviewed candidates who are current city employees and who are not employed by the city. He said he is looking for someone with experience managing a police department, who is strong on training and good with community relations.

“I pledge to this community to hire the very best police chief with proven experience and professionalism to serve the city in the future,” said Luke. “Again I owe it to the citizens and owe it to the community to hire the very best law enforcement officer and most qualified.”