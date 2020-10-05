Boil Water notice, 10-5-20

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for anyone in Ozona OR Carriere, and surrounding area who were without water on October 5, 2020, due to a broken water main.

Boil your water for i minute before drinking..

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi Department of Health. When we receive the results back we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m. 5 p.m., at 601-798-3103.