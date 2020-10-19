Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on October 12, 2020

Dakota Cheyenne Beason, 25, 146 Bounty Trail, Many, La.; arrested Sept. 24, for felony possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, no insurance and required lighting equipment.

Sherrie Lynn Behr, 35, 10 Varnado Lane, Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Brittney Nicole Champagne, 32, 6 Day Dream, Carriere; arrested Oct. 8, for shoplifting and failure to appear.

Christian Deunte Cooper, 33, 620 Richard St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Danielle Sanders Currera, 42, 14542 Highway 450, Franklinton, La.; arrested Oct. 1, for false identifying information.

Jamie Lee Dawdy, 34, 3104 Delia Lane NW, Huntsville, Ala.; arrested Sept. 28, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Jeffrey Michael Desalvo, 37, 22 Lost Cove, Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for public drunkenness, possession of paraphernalia and possession of untaxed whiskey.

Gregory DiMaggio Jr., 47, 1531 Maple Ave. B, Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Jordan Michael Fairconetue, 27, 27 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested Sept. 22,, for suspended driver’s license and disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Julian E. Van Ferrill, 34, 10463 Browns Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 23, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Otha Tee Grant, 70, 323 East Third St, Picayune; arrested Oct. 5, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Caleb Micheal Heap, 25, 420 Dumas Bailey Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 1, for possession of paraphernalia.

Julian Dashun Jackson, 23, 12057 John Wimmer Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Joshua Jermaine Jones, 37, 806 Herrin Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 10, for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Lashunda Monique Jones, 48, 136 Greenview Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 7, for shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.

Robert Joseph Kieff Jr., 42, 715 Williams Ave. B, Picayune; arrested Sept. 22, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.

Fredrick Rashad Kirsh, 31, 1206 Kingsway Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 22, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.

Kyle Jean Lacoste, 25, 141 Joe Flemming Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, false identifying information, simple assault and a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Flynt Lord, 25, 13 Wilmer Stockstill Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 28, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia.

Rashida Imani Martin-Bolden, 26, 1511 Bender St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 10, for two counts of simple assault, malicious mischief vandalism and felony malicious mischief vandalism.

Keely Anne Mayle, 37, 115 Northwood Dr., Slidell, La; arrested Sept. 26, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Craig Thomas McDonald, 41, 1219 Fern Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for seat belt violation and no insurance.

Brian Scott McIntosh, 47, 216 S Green Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept 22, for a hold for another agency.

Nadia Domonique McKee, 29, 912 Betsy Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for leaving the scene.

Philon Rasean McKinsie, 36, 603 Charlotte Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 7, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and public drunkenness.

Paul Edmond Miller, 37, 2611 Nina Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 23, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Kobi Robert Moody, 22, 8220 W Oaklawn Rd., Biloxi, Miss; arrested Oct. 2, for DUI second offense.

Olivia Elaine Neff, 26, 20 Pearson Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 23, for two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Wayne Owen, 38, 29 Temple Ln., Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Dustin Dewayne Pichon, 26, 30480 Sally Welch Rd., Lacombe, La; arrested Sept. 26 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Demetrius Rashad Pittman, 27, 9147 Sellers Place, Picayune; arrested Sept. 26, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and simple assault domestic violence.

Victoria Cazes Pope, 39, 52 Oliver Davis Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for indecent exposure and littering.

Dax Ashley Pouncey 42, 89 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 10, for possession of paraphernalia.

Alisha Mae Roberts, 33, 4231 Hwy. 43 N, Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for failure to appear.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 43, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for public drunkenness.

Justin Robert Ryals, 38, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for open beer and possession of untaxed whiskey.

Brooke Burge Simmons, 37, 81 Neccie Burks Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 5, for open beer and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Jessica Loren Smith, 32, 69447 Hwy. 41 N, Pearl River, La; arrested Oct. 3, for a hold for another agency.

John Colby St. Amand, 35, 8 King Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 6, for a hold for another agency.

Hunter Scott Thomas, 24, 53024 Hwy. 10, Franklinton, La; arrested Oct. 7, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Tamara Terrell Thompson, 37, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 10, for possession of paraphernalia.

Devin Shannon Townsend, 24, 52 Oak Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 28, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Blannie William Joseph West, 32, 186 W Chester Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 4, for trespassing.

Jemaine Levell Wilson, 32, 2312 Morris St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest fleeing.