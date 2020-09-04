Thomas Eugene Long

September 09, 1937-August 28, 2020

Tommy was born, raised and educated in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He then began his career in New Orleans with his friend and mentor, Irving Eisenberg, by opening the first gourmet kitchen shop in the city, La Cuisine Classique, on Royal Street in the French Quarter. After retirement he returned to Hattiesburg where he became a member of Parkway Heights Methodist Church.

His parents, Jesse and Velma Brown Long and brother Jesse and sister-in-law Judy preceded him in death. Relatives are a nephew, the Rev. Jesse Long and wife Rhonda and their daughter Jessica.

His talents in music and the arts and remarkable taste and ability to “make pretty” were a delight to all who knew him. He excelled in playing the piano and organ, in creating beautiful gardens and well-appointed rooms and in giving memorable dinner parties. Recipients of his adoration were Zoe and Tiger, his King Charles spaniels.

He left us quietly and unexpectedly but with memories of extraordinary times shared. The angels in heaven can now enjoy listening to Bach while having their clouds fluffed and arrayed to perfection.

Sleep well, special one. We miss you.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Roseland Park Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the service with a poem or passage or prayer in his honor is welcome to do so.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of the arrangements.