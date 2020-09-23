Sales tax in the midst of a pandemic continues to increase

Both Picayune and Poplarville continue to see strong sales tax revenue from sales during the pandemic.

The city of Picayune received $452,655 in sales tax diversions from the state for July’s sales. In the same month of the previous year, the city received $406,228. July’s sales brought in less in sales tax diversions than June’s sales, which brought the city $471,926, although there was a bigger increase in July’s sales from the previous year.

The city of Poplarville received $88,363 in sales tax diversions for sales made in July, compared to $80,958 in the same month of the previous year. At $96,708, June’s sales brought Poplarville more in sales tax diversions and a bigger increase from the same month of the previous year.

Across the state, cities received $40 million in sales tax diversions in September for July’s sales, an increase from the same month of the previous year.

From July 1 to the present, cities across the state have received $81.8 million in sales tax diversions. At the same point in 2019, cities had received approximately $75 million.

For the Mississippi state 2020 fiscal year, which runs from July 2019 through June 2020, there were $1 trillion in gross retail sales in Pearl River County. For the months of July and August 2020, there have been $198 million in gross retail sales, slightly lower from the same time in the previous fiscal year.

The state of Mississippi’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, whereas municipalities begin their fiscal year in October.