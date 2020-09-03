August 30, 2020

LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14:1

Graveside services for Robert Kevin White will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Braziel will officiate at the services. A visitation Walk-Thru will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home.

Robert Kevin White was born July 13, 1972 to the late Robert A. White and Pamela Raymond White in Picayune, MS. He was the first born of three children.

At an early age, Robert Kevin accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized at St. James AME under the leadership of Rev. Samuel Johnson.

Affectionately known as “Kevin” he loved his family, spend time with his pride and joy, his son and his two precious grandbabies. On August 30, 2020 Kevin left his earthly home to go and be with his Heavenly Father.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert White; maternal grandparents, J.R. and Elenora Raymond; paternal grandparents, Ray and Essie White.

He leaves to cherish is memories, his wife, Jazmynn White; his loving mother, Pamela White; his one and only son, Jamaal White (Miracle); two granddaughters, Kassidy and Kyi’ Leigh White; three brothers, KyeNadia (Tiffany) White, YKeithian (Mira) White and Ken Simmons; one niece, Akeciah White; two nephews, Kyeron White and Keeghan White; a very special friend, Jazzmyn Burton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends,

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.