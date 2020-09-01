August 29, 2020

Memorial service will be held Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., in New Palestine Cemetery for Rita L. Williams, age 64, of Picayune, MS, who died Aug. 29, 2020 at Highland Community Hospital.

Rev. Robert Pittman will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, Rita was a retired school teacher, 30 years of services at Picayune Memorial High School, a member of Weems Chapel Untied Methodist Church, a member of The United Methodist Women and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Survivors include her husband, James Williams of Picayune, MS; 1 daughter, Jamie Clark of Picayune, MS; 1 grandson, Anthony J. Clark of Picayune, MS; mother, Mary Roberts of Picayune, MS; 3 sisters, Lanita Matthews of College Park, GA, Sentinel Magee of Picayune, MS, Michelle Grover of Hammond, LA; 3 brothers, Lepolian Roberts Jr., Gil Roberts and Scottie Roberts, all of Picayune, MS., a special nephew, Darius Magee of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her father Lepolian Roberts Sr.

Baylous Funeral is in charge of the arrangement.