Raymond Tracy Collier

August 22, 2020

Tracy Collier, age 54, passed away August 22, 2020 at his home in Picayune, Mississippi, after a long, well-fought, battle with pancreatic cancer. Tracy amazed all of his doctors and caretakers with his strength and determination. Tracy’s strength and determination can only be attributed to his love for his family and the Lord’s grace. Tracy overcame the odds and turned a five month life expectancy into sixteen months, but his body finally had enough, and he went to be with his Lord. During that sixteen months, Tracy never took a second for granted and spent his days enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Tracy was a plumber by craft, but could figure out how to fix about anything. He was a kind, humble man and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.

Tracy loved to hunt and fish. He said there was nothing like the joy on a child’s face when they caught their first fish. Tracy loved children and they were drawn to him; they absolutely adored him, maybe because he was a kid at heart.

Tracy is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Susan; five children, Jeni Albritton (Chad), Tray Collier, Kasey Wright (Jonathan), Brett Daigle and Brayden Collier (Joelee); six grandchildren, Brodie Albritton, Adaline Albritton, Breckin Albritton, Desirae Tolbert, Jailyn Tolbert, Devin Daigle and on the way, Levi Collier.

Tracy is also survived by his siblings, David Collier, Phillip Collier, Jimmy Jenkins, Robert and Sandra Zar and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tracy is preceded in death by his parents, Patsy and James Collier.

Tracy’s family will forever miss his presence but take joy in knowing they will see him again one day. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pinegrove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on the GoFundMe page for Tracy’s expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.