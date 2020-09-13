Picayune and Poplarville prepare for potential hurricane

The city of Picayune has several bag your own sandbag locations and is issuing filled sandbags in anticipation of tropical storm Sally.

The bag your own sandbag locations are Leola Jordan Park, 903 East Canal; First Pentecostal Church, 123 Kendrick Lane; JP Johnson Park, 403 Rosa Street; Mildred Mitchell Park, 1901 Daniels Rd.; and the vacant lot on Pinewood Drive.

Filled sandbags will be issued at 309 Stephens St. between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. There is a 10 bag limit per city resident.

The Picayune Fire Department will also deliver sandbags to the elderly or handicapped. Residents can call 601-799-0602 or 311 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For weekends or evenings contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.

Coastal Environmental Services will run their normal garbage and yard debris collection routes on Monday. Recycling pickup will be suspended the week of Sept. 14-18. No services will be provided Tuesday, Sept. 15. Tuesday’s garbage will be collected on Friday, Sept. 18. If conditions permit, Coastal Environmental Services expects to collect debris piles and household garbage on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Along with establishing the sand bag locations, city personnel are preparing for the impact of Sally by covering the most vulnerable windows in city buildings, and by picking up yard debris piles out on the Tuesday route. The Tuesday route goes from Highway 11 North to the western city limits and from Highway 43 North to Goodyear Boulevard and Palestine Road.

Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen is scheduled to hold a special called meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday via Zoom to discuss declaring the existence of a local emergency.