Missing person suspected to be in this area

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a reported missing person/ welfare concern subject.

Christopher Richard Cowart, 39, pictured at right, reportedly was last seen on Tuesday 9-22-2020 at about 8 a.m., in the 700 block of Whitney Dr. He was last seen driving a, black in color, 2007 Toyota Tacoma Pick-up with a Mississippi tag. Christopher Cowart is believed to possibly be in the Pearl River County area, Picayune, or in Slidell, La. Christopher is described as being about 5-10” tall and weighs about 195 lbs. He has several tattoos including, tattoos on his neck. The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

All subject(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty.