Macey Bates, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Macey Bates, a functional vocational skills, math, language arts, science and social studies teacher at Picayune Memorial High School was selected as the Teacher of the Week.She has been working at the Picayune School District for the past three years, two of which as a teacher.Her favorite thing about teaching is getting to know her students while watching them grow and progress.The most important thing she would like her students to take away from their time in her class is a genuine compassion for themselves and others. She also wants them to have the confidence in their capabilities so they can see the sky as the limit.“I have always had an interest in working with individuals who need additional support. My desire was further affirmed when years ago we discovered my niece needed that additional support as well,” Bates said.She added that after learning of her niece’s needs, she got a phone call alerting her of a job opening for special education at the Picayune Junior High, confirming to her that her place was in special education. After receiving her certification, she began her career in that field. She currently teachers in room 23 of the Picayune Memorial High School and is “Picayune Proud.”