Local school closures

The Pearl River County School District will have all schools closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

A decision on school closures for Wednesday, Sept. 16 will be made by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The district will be consulting with local emergency management, the post states.

The PRC JV football game at Long Beach Monday night has also been cancelled.

The Poplarville and Picayune School Districts have not announced any closures. All three districts were open for school Monday. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

The Poplarville School Board meeting for Monday night is still planned to go on as scheduled, said Superintendent Konya Miller.

The Poplarville School District said that decisions about future closures will be made as information becomes available, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Pearl River Community College will be closed at 1 p.m. Monday and resume operations Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m., the community college announced Sunday. All classes will continue online, the announcement states.