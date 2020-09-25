Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Proverb 3:5

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Pastor Henry S. Marshall will officiate at the services.

Joyce Johnette Ford was born on September 18, 1956 to the late Annie Lee Smith. She was adopted by the late Tommie Lee and Johnnie Mae Ford. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age under the leadership of Pastor R. W. Woullard. Until her death she served under the leadership of Pastor Henry S. Marshall at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church.

Joyce graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in the Class of 1973-74. She went on to Southern University in Hattiesburg, MS.

She was employed as a contact specialist with NASA Shared Services Center until the time of her death.

Joyce loved to go fishing and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Lee Smith, Tommie Lee and Johnnie Mae Ford.; four brothers, Larry “Speck” Smith, Luther “Peeky” Smith, Donald Ray “Skip” Smith and Robert “Robbo” Smith; one sister, Betty Jean Jolly.

Her memories will be cherished always by her three lovely children, one son, Thomas Jared Ford of Picayune, MS, two daughters, Skye Antoinette Joseph of Slidell, LA and Meaghan Victoria Ford of Picayune, MS; two brothers, William Smith and Charles (Shirley) Smith, all of Picayune, MS; seven sisters, Doris McCall of Atlanta, GA, Elizabeth Trotter of Slidell, LA, Mary (John) Simmons, Deborah (Willie) McCormick, Cheryle (James) McCormick, and Patricia (Larry) Stubbs, all of Picayune, MS, Monica (Gregory) Moon of Poplarville, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.