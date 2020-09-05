COVID-19 in Pearl River County as of Friday

COVID-19 cases in Pearl River County have reached 786, with 48 deaths due to the virus.

Statewide there have been 85,939 cases, with 2,558 deaths. An estimated 67,918 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19 by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Pearl River County has had 70 cases in long term care facilities, and 20 of the COVID-19 deaths occurred in long term care facility cases. As of Aug. 27, there were two outbreaks in long term care facilities in the county: Bedford Care Center of Picayune had 10 staff cases, 16 resident cases and 5 deaths; Pearl River County Nursing Home had six staff cases, seven resident cases and two resident deaths.

As of Sept. 1, there has been one school outbreak in the county. School districts throughout the county have had nine staff cases and 22 student cases since the start of the semester.

MSDH reports that 27,644 Black Mississippians have had COVID-19, resulting in 1,084 deaths. There have been 22,702 cases in white residents, resulting in 1,019 deaths.

The first death in a Mississippi child was reported earlier this week. As of Sept. 3, statewide deaths categorized by age group are: one in the 18 and younger age group; 17 in the 18-29 age group; 47 in the 30-39 age group; 106 in the 40-49 age group; 243 in the 50-59 age group; 533 in the 60-69 age group; 684 in the 70-79 age group; 603 in the 80-89 age group; 323 in the 90 plus age group.

According to MSDH, Highland Community Hospital only has nine confirmed COVID-19 patients, of which two adult patients are in the ICU.

There have been 641,625 COVID-19 tests administered statewide. Of those, 582,297 were PCR, 27,057 were antibody and 32,271 were antigen.