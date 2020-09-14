Community safe rooms set to open Monday evening

The community safe rooms in Picayune and Poplarville are set to open at 6 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services.

Pets are not allowed in the safe rooms. COVID-19 screening, isolation and social distancing mandates will be enforced.

The Poplarville Safe Room is located at 124 Rodeo St., Poplarville and the Picayune Safe Room is located at 501 Laurel Str., Picayune.