Vehicle collision results in one fatality

A Louisiana man died in a single vehicle collision in Pearl River County Saturday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the collision, which occurred on Aug. 7 at 11:45 p.m. on Highway 43 North at George Wise Road, said Trooper Cal Robertson.

A 2013 Ford truck traveling northbound on Highway 43 left the roadway to the right and collided with a tree. The driver, 40-year-old David Jinkins II of Bogalusa, La., was pronounced on the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, said Robertson.