Unofficial results of franchise fee vote

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s vote show Mississippi Power Company will continue to pay the cities of Picayune and Poplarville the same three percent rate as part of a franchise fee.

Unofficial results show that 54 votes were cast within the city of Poplarville, of which 50 voted for keeping the fee at three percent, and four voted against.

In the city of Picayune, 87 votes were cast, of which 79 voted to keep the rate at three percent, and the remaining 8 voted against.