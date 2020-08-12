Unemployment decreased in June 2020 during pandemic

During the month of June, unemployment in the state of Mississippi decreased significantly from the prior month’s adjusted average of 10.6 percent to an average of 8.4 percent.

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in June of 2019 was 6 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 8.7 percent, significantly higher than the previous year’s rate in June of 5.4 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 11.1 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 13.3.

In June of last year, the nationwide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of June, 41 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 9.7 percent.

Smith County reported the lowest unemployment rate during June of 6.1 percent with Rankin County reporting a rate of 6.3 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 20.3 percent, with Holmes County reporting a rate of 20.2 percent.