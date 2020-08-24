Sandbag locations in Pearl River County

Bags and sand are available behind the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center in Poplarville at the corner of Highway 26 and Highway 11.

The city of Picayune has five satellite bagging locations available for residents to fill their own sandbags: Leola Jordan Park, at 903 East Canal; First Pentecostal Church, at 123 Kendrick Lane; J.P. Johnson Park, at 403 Rosa St.; Mildred Mitchell Park, at 1901 Daniels Road; and the vacant lot on Pinewood Drive.

The Picayune Fire Department and Public Works personnel will also deliver sandbags to people who are elderly or handicapped. To have sandbags delivered, residents who are elderly or handicapped can call 601-799-0602 or “311” between the hours of 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. During the weekends and after 3:30 p.m. on Monday thru Friday, call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411, according to a release from the city of Picayune.

On Monday, Pearl River County will have two self service sandbag stations at the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department.