Picayune football named in ScorebookLive’s preseason top 10

The Picayune Maroon Tide football team was named in ScorebookLive’s preseason top 10 power rankings last week.

At the top of the list is the Starkville Yellowjackets, a team that went 12-3 last year in the 6A classification.

Following a 25-16 loss to Oxford last year in the playoffs, the Yellowjackets will be looking to bring home a state championship this season.

Listed at number two in the power rankings is West Point. The Green Wave went 15-1 last season, which ended with a 5A state championship win over Picayune.

At number three on the list is the South Panola Tigers.

Another 6A giant, the Tigers were 12-2 last year with their season ending in a 17-7 loss Oxford in the second round of the playoffs.

Number four in the preseason rankings belongs to the West Jones Mustangs.

The Mustangs were 14-0 on the season before they ran into the Maroon Tide in the third round of the 5A playoffs where they were trounced 49-14 to end the season.

Oak Grove earned the number five spot in SB Live’s rankings after going 11-4 last year.

The Warriors got hot and went on an eight-game winning streak before losing to Oxford 31-21 in the playoffs last year.

At number six is Madison Central and a team that’ll be returning nine starters from last year’s dominant defense.

The Jaguars went 9-3 last year, but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Olive Branch after a 24-7 loss.

Picayune resides at number seven in the power rankings list. The Maroon Tide were dominant last year in Head Coach Dodd Lee’s final season at the helm.

Picayune went undefeated during the regular season thanks to a strong rushing attack led by running back Cameron Thomas.

However, Picayune wasn’t able to end the season with a perfect record after losing to West Point 38-26 in last year’s 5A state championship game.

Thomas has since graduated, but the team will return nine starters from last year’s high-powered offense as the Maroon Tide looks to give new Head Coach Cody Stogner a fast start to his head-coaching career.

Rounding out the list is Neshoba Central at number eight, Laurel at number nine and D’Iberville at number ten to wrap up the first set of power rankings from SB Live for the 2020 season.

New rankings will be released on a weekly basis once competition begins Sept. 4.