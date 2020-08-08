Pearl River County SPCA to hold monthly garage sales

On Saturday, Pearl River County SPCA is hosting a pop-up garage sale at the old firehouse next to the shelter on Palestine Road. The garage sale will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be sorted and sized men’s and women’s clothing including plus size and maternity clothing.

Other items for sale will include assorted housewares, home décor, kitchen appliances, dining room sets, a workout bench, DVDs and more.

There will also be pet items for sale such as leashes, collars and bowls.

The garage will be held at 1700 Palestine Road, Picayune.

Shelter Treasurer Lauren Fitts said the shelter recently acquired the lease for the old firehouse next door to the shelter.

The shelter is planning on holding monthly garage sales at the old firehouse with new items every month. The sales will take place on the first Saturday of every month.

“We’re starting this month,” Fitts said.

The proceeds from the garage sale will go toward repairs to the old firehouse.

Fitts said the shelter is considering using the old firehouse building to offer additional services.

“This will help offset those expenses,” Fitts said.

The proceeds will also go toward general shelter operations.

Those interested in donating items for upcoming garage sales should check the Pearl River County SPCA Facebook page for updates regarding when the shelter will be accepting items since the staff will accept items on a limited basis.