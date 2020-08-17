August 12, 2020

I WILL lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. Psalms 121:1

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Parker Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tommy Hart will officiate at the services, assisted by Rev. Willie D. Rawls. The Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. COVID-19 precautions, including face masks and social distancing will be observed throughout both services.

Loretta Jean Burnett Stubbs was born on January 9, 1948 in Cybur, MS to the late Johnny Burnett Jr. and Eula Mae Pearson Burnett Anderson.

Sister Loretta was a faithful member of the Parker Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she held many positions. She attended school in Carriere, MS, was a graduate of George Washington Carver High in Picayune, MS and attended Gulf Coast College to obtain a degree in welding. She worked at Lossett’s in Picayune, MS as a welder and later pursued a CNA career. She started this career path at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Slidell, LA and continued to Covenant Dove (Covenant Health & Rehab Nursing Home) in Picayune, MS for over a decade.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, God put his arms around her to call her to rest in her heavenly home.

Loretta’s bright spirit will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, SaMya Burnett and her granddaughter, Nevaeh Burnett; four caring sisters, Lessie (Greg) Washington of Portland, OR, Dorothy (Albert) Hathorne, Mae Berry, and Flora Stean Burnett all of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.