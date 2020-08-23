Local school districts announce Monday closures

All three school districts in Pearl River County announced that their schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24 due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Marco, as did the Pearl River Community College.

The Pearl River County Community College will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24 due to the threat of severe weather. Residence Halls will remain open, a release on the school’s social media states.

Schools in the Poplarville School District will be closed Monday, Aug. 24. Both traditional and virtual classes will not meet, according to a post on the district website.

The Pearl River Central School District schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24. The cancellation applies to both traditional and virtual students.

The Picayune School District will also be cancelling school Monday, Aug. 24, said Assistant Superintendent Walt Esslinger.