Free school uniforms available Saturday

A uniform giveaway will be held Saturday at First Step Learning Lab where parents can pick up new school uniforms for children of any age.

More than 10 boxes of uniforms have been donated by Children’s Place and Ms. Etta Scott, said Wanda Worley with First Step Learning Lab. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and run until all of the uniforms are given out. The giveaway will include uniforms for the Picayune and PRC school districts, along with some for the Hancock School District.

Worley said many parents expected the start of the school semester to be delayed or for virtual learning to be more widely available, and were not as prepared with uniforms as in a typical school year.

“A lot of people didn’t think school was going to come so soon, so we’re trying to help everyone get everything they need,” said Worley.

“We thought that Picayune would wait a little bit, or at least give out that virtual option, because there’s a lot of kids who maybe don’t get sick that easily, but maybe the person they live with, grandma or grandpa, does get sick easily.”

Along with uniforms, T-shirts featuring the Maroon Tide logo, books and goody bags will also be available, said Worley.

Face masks will be required at the uniform giveaway. Masks will be available for people who do not have one and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. The giveaway will be held in front of the First Step Learning Lab building at 207 E. Canal Street, Suite C.

Parents who cannot attend on Saturday and need assistance getting uniforms and school supplies can also email firststeplearninglab@gmail.com with their child’s first and last name, sizes and a school supply list. Worley said she cannot guarantee that they will be able to get parents everything they need, but will do her best to get them the supplies. First Step Learning Lab is also collecting donations to help provide parents with school supplies, said Worley.