August 17, 2020

Funeral Services for Frances H. Sones, age 85, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, were held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation was Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial is in Sones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Gary Sumrall will officiate the service.

A native of Starkville, MS, she was a retired federal employee in the Department of Health and Human Services, a member of Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, a retired teacher, a former Bank of Virginia employee, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence L. Huffman and Allie Nora Heflin Huffman; stepdaughter, Rebecca Ann Graff; four sisters and four brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of over 63 devoted years, John W. Sones Jr.; sons, John W. (Donnia J.) Sones III, Jeffrey C. (Teresa A.) Sones, and Jasper Carroll (Karen Sue) Sones; stepdaughter, Barbara Gail Grush; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book, and driving directions can be found on the Internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.