Frances H. Sones
August 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Frances H. Sones, age 85, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, were held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation was Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial is in Sones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Elder Gary Sumrall will officiate the service.
A native of Starkville, MS, she was a retired federal employee in the Department of Health and Human Services, a member of Sones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, a retired teacher, a former Bank of Virginia employee, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence L. Huffman and Allie Nora Heflin Huffman; stepdaughter, Rebecca Ann Graff; four sisters and four brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of over 63 devoted years, John W. Sones Jr.; sons, John W. (Donnia J.) Sones III, Jeffrey C. (Teresa A.) Sones, and Jasper Carroll (Karen Sue) Sones; stepdaughter, Barbara Gail Grush; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, register book, and driving directions can be found on the Internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
