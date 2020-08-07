Local COVID-19 cases now at 520, deaths at 37

Pearl River County has had more than 30 new COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday, totaling 520 cases reported as of Wednesday and one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 37. Statewide, cases have reached 64,400 and 1,825 Mississippians have died due to the virus, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

An estimated 42,391 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are three active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Pearl River County, as of July 31: Bedford Care Center of Picayune with nine staff cases, eight resident cases and two resident deaths; Pearl River County Nursing Home with three staff cases and two resident cases; and Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare with one staff case.

MSDH reports that 21,567 Black Mississippians have had COVID-19, resulting in 823 deaths. There have been 15,500 COVID-19 cases among white Mississippians, with 698 deaths. In Pearl River County, Black residents account for 25 percent of COVID-19 deaths, while white residents make up 75 percent of deaths.

As of Aug. 5, statewide deaths categorized by age group are: 11 in the 18-29 age group; 30 in the 30-39 age group; 78 in the 40-49 age group; 188 in the 50-59 age group; 387 in the 60-69 age group; 480 in the 70-79 age group; 413 in the 80-89 age group; 238 in the 90 plus age group. No deaths have been reported in Mississippians younger than 18.

As of Aug. 1, in Pearl River County cases categorized by age group are as follows: 25 in the under 18 age group; 69 in the 18-29 age group; 54 in the 30-39 age group; 70 in the 40-49 age group; 68 in the 50-59 age group; 76 in the 60-69 age group; 75 in the 70-79 age group; 33 in the 80-89 age group; 10 in the 90 plus age group.

In Mississippi 57.1 percent of cases have been in females and 42.4 percent have been in males.

Approximately 30.3 percent of reported cases have required hospitalization, 59.9 percent have not and in 9.8 percent the rate of hospitalization is unknown.

According to MSDH, on Aug. 4 Highland Community Hospital had 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients, of which six adult patients were in the ICU, leaving seven ICU beds available. Across the state 329 COVID-19 patients were in an ICU, of which 192 were on ventilators.

As of Aug. 5, 498,474 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, of which 481,443 were PCR testing and 17,031 were antibody tests.