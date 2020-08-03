Claudia M. Gower

July 31, 2020

Claudia’s journey began on June 1, 1944 in Picayune, Mississippi. She graduated from Pearl River Central High School in 1963. She married the love of her life, Keith later that year on December 22, 1963. Claudia was an exceptional wife, but an even more amazing mother to their children, Michael, Curtis, Mark and Jason (Jessica). She loved all of her fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren very much.

Claudia loved reading, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as being strong, selfless and big hearted.

Claudia met Jesus on Friday July 31, 2020.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Claude and Hilda Hendrix; her brother Kenneth (Kenny) Hendrix; sister, Cynthia Diane Hendrix; daughter, Pamela Sue Gower; brother-in-law, Mickey Billodeaux; and granddaughter, Kasey Lyn Gower.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Henry Keith Gower; her siblings, Edna (Ford) Eastin, Raymond (Casandra) Hendrix, Susie Billodeaux, and Charlotte (Charles) Campbell; her sons, Michael, Curtis, Mark, and Jason (Jessica); along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Highland Community Hospital and Jessica Penton.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Carriere Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary, or leave an online condolence.