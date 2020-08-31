August 15, 2020

Memorial Services for Carl Paul Rizan, age 84, of Picayune, MS who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 was held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem House Banquet and Reception Hall.

Burial will be St. Bernard Memorial Gardens at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA, former long time resident of Chalmette, LA and resident of Picayune, MS. He retired from Orleans Materials after 47 years, and was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Many will remember him as The Snowball King. He owned and operated Rizan’s Snowballs for 40 plus years. Carl’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Rizan; parents, Romain Simon Rizan and Grace Lacour Rizan; granddaughter, Heather Rizan; great-granddaughter, Caylee Rizan; sisters, Beverly Scheaffer, Beryl Hill, and Marion Moity.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Gregory Rizan; daughters, Gina Rizan and Tara (Christopher) Fountain; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Antoinette and Mack Bordelon.

Obituary and register book can be found on the Internet page at www.mcdonaldfh.com.