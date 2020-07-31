July 29, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Ryan Joseph Locklear, age 28, of Hattiesburg, MS, who passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be held at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Baltimore, MD, he was a Manager at The Ra Shop. Ryan enjoyed shredding the guitar, writing incredible music, discovering music (so much good music), campfires & conversation, cooking, Star Trek, video games (Dark Souls), mint chocolate chip ice cream, Kurt Vonnegut, his cat, Riker, and being with friends and family.

He was a loving son and brother, as well as an intelligent and sweet soul who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. If you met him, you loved him.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose Mrozek; his paternal grandmother, Lestina Long; and his loving and devoted grandfather, Tommy Mardis.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted parents, Cindy and Sonny Mardis; his brothers and sister, Justin Locklear, Allison Locklear, and Sean Mardis; his loving and devoted paternal grandmother, Faye Mardis; and his father, Ronnie Dean Locklear.

