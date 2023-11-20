Pearl River County Board of Supervisors Tackles Construction Dispute and Fire Department Funding Published 1:53 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors convened on Monday, November 20, to address crucial matters concerning the community, including a construction contract dispute and proposals for a new fire research building and a tractor purchase.

The session commenced with Vernon and Kelvie Culpepper, representatives of Culpepper Construction & Masonry, bringing attention to a construction contract between their company and the Poplarville School District. The Culpeppers raised concerns regarding payment and damages being assessed toward their construction project. This matter unfolds, and updates will be provided as the story develops.

Following this, the Picayune Fire Department approached the board, seeking funding for a new fire research building. The proposed facility is intended to be a resource accessible to all fire departments within Pearl River County, serving as a hub for training activities. I will be sharing more details on this initiative in a bit.

In another essential agenda item, the Road Department requested authorization to purchase a new engine for a tractor. The lowest quote received amounted to just over $41,000. However, during the discussion, it was brought to the board’s attention that for an additional $22,000, the county could acquire a brand-new tractor.

Recognizing the significance of this decision, the Board of Supervisors instructed the Road Department to gather quotes for a new tractor. The final decision on whether to purchase a new engine or opt for an entirely new tractor will be made during the next board meeting.