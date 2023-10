November 7th Election Ballot and Canidates Published 9:49 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The State of Mississippi is gearing up for a significant election, on November 7th, with several crucial positions up for grabs. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, it’s essential to understand the candidates competing for various state offices.

Governor:

Brandon Presley (Democrat)

Tate Reeves (Republican)

Gwendolyn Gray (Independent)

Lieutenant Governor:

D. Ryan Grover (Democrat)

Delbert Hosemann (Republican)

Secretary Of State:

Ty Pinkins (Democrat)

Michael Watson (Republican)

Attorney General:

Lynn Fitch (Republican)

Greta Kemp Martin (Democrat)

State Auditor:

Larry Bradford (Democrat)

Shad White (Republican)

State Treasurer:

Addie L. Green (Democrat)

David McRae (Republican)

Commissioner Of Agriculture & Commerce:

Robert ‘Brad’ Bradford Sr. (Democrat)

Andy Gipson (Republican)

Commissioner Of Insurance:

Bruce Burton (Democrat)

Mike Chaney (Republican)

Public Service Commissioner, Southern District:

Nelson Wayne Carr (Republican)

Transportation Commissioner, Southern District:

Charles Busby (Republican)

Steven Brian Griffin (Independent)

District Attorney 15, District 15:

Hal Kittrell (Republican)

State Senate 40, District 40:

Angela Burks Hill (Republican)

Thomas Lehr (Democrat)

State House Of Rep 93, District 93:

Timmy Ladner (Republican)

State House Of Rep 106, District 106:

Jansen Owen (Republican)

State House Of Rep 108, District 108:

Stacey Hobgood Wilkes (Republican)

Pearl River Chancery Clerk:

Melinda Smith Bowman (Republican)

Pearl River Circuit Clerk:

Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes (Republican)

Pearl River Coroner:

Derek Turnage (Republican)

Pearl River County Prosecuting Attorney:

Mike Patten (Republican)

Pearl River Sheriff:

David Allison (Republican)

Joseph Haralson (Democrat)

Pearl River Tax Collector/Assessor:

Jo Lynn Houston (Republican)

Supervisor 1, District 1:

Donald R. Hart (Democrat)

Supervisor 2, District 2:

Malcolm Perry (Republican)

Toni Lee Shubert (Independent)

Supervisor 3, District 3:

Cruz Russell (Republican)

Supervisor 4, District 4:

Jason Spence (Republican)

Percy C. Quin, III (Independent)

Supervisor 5, District 5:

Bryce Lott (Republican)

Election Commissioner 2, District 2:

Rebecca Taylor (Nonpartisan)

Election Commissioner 4, District 4:

Reggie Hanberry (Nonpartisan)

North Justice Court Judge, North District J C:

Ben Breland (Republican)

Southeast Justice Court Judge, South East District J C:

Donald D. Fail (Republican)

Southwest Justice Court Judge, South West District J C:

Jason Hunt (Republican)

North Constable, North District:

Danny Joe Slade (Republican)

Southeast Constable, South East District:

Todd Douglas (Republican)

Southwest Constable, South West District: