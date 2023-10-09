Matthew Dillard Busby Published 10:49 am Monday, October 9, 2023

December 17, 1970 – October 5, 2023

Matthew Dillard Busby passed away on October 5, 2023. Matt was a friend to so many. First and

foremost, he was a family man and was married to the love of his life Erica Busby, for 25 years. He loved

and adored her and their two children, Dylan and Sydney.

Matt graduated from Biloxi High School. After continuing through higher education, he received his law

degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan and was passionate about helping

people and seeking justice. Matt currently was the Assistant District Attorney for Adams, Amite, Franklin

and Wilkinson County. He was an incredible attorney and always pulled for the underdog. He loved his

job and his ability to help people every day was a true blessing to him.

Matt served in the United States Marine Corps and was proud to be a Marine.

He was a gifted teacher and coach having taught in Mississippi and Texas.

His students looked to him as a mentor and friend until his passing. He touched the lives of so many

families and was a blessing to them.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Erica Busby, his son Dylan Matthew Busby, his daughter, Sydney Ellice

Busby and brothers, John Busby (Dodie) of Woolmarket, MS, Brad Busby (LaRose) of Biloxi, MS, Mark

Busby (Nicole) of Alexandria, VA, and one sister, Teresa Busby of Natchez. Also, many nieces, nephews,

great nieces and great nephews who will miss him beyond measure.

Matt made everyone around him feel important. He also made them laugh. He had a joke for any and

every situation and could make you smile on your worst day. The man had jokes. We will miss his

humor. The world will not be as bright as it once was.

Matt would help anyone who needed it. He is an organ donor and will continue to touch the lives of

others. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father, William Busby, 1982,

and his mother, Mary Alice (Dillard) Busby, 2016.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Laird funeral home, in Natchez, MS, between

12:30 – 2:00 pm, with a celebration of life also at Laird at 2:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.