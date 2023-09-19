Ada Frances Smith Published 10:51 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Ada Frances Smith, 87, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on September 15, 2023, at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00AM from the Chapel of Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at Funeral Home. Services will be officiated by Rev. Shannon Boula and under the direction of Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Ada was a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed children and loved being a foster grandparent for over twenty years, in both Mississippi and Alabama.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by two husbands Don Smith and Van O. Smith, two sisters Betty Smith, Venecia Ladner and one brother David Spiers.

She is survived by five daughters Patricia Smith of Georgia, Barbara Monington of Tennessee, Donna and husband Jarrett Turner of Georgia, Carol Gwinn of California, and Delphine Harris of Alabama; two sons William and wife Corinna Smith of Alabama and Henry Smith of Mississippi; Aunt Jessie of Poplarville, Mississippi; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama (3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or www.hospiceofwestal.com).